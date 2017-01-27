Leaders Encourage People Claim Earned Income Tax Credits

For Some Families, Tax Refunds can Account for Around 30 Percent of an Entire Household Income

by Lena Takada

DULUTH, Minn.- Tax season has begun, and community leaders encourage low and moderate income households to claim the money they earned through the Earned Income Tax Credit and Working Family Credit.

A tax refund can account for more than 30 percent of an entire household income, but one in five eligible taxpayers aren’t claiming their EITC. Leaders say these tax credits are not only a tool to help people who live in poverty, but also important to bring money back in to our local community and businesses.

“If you meet certain requirements of age, income, and family, you can be eligible for a Tax credit. So you get more money back from in Tax refund, than you would normally,” said Matt Hunter, the President for the Head of the Lakes United Way.

Organizations like Community Action Duluth helps people file their taxes at no cost.