Man Charged with Killing Pregnant Eagan Woman
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) – A Brooklyn Park man is charged with killing the woman pregnant with his child.
Senicha Lessman was found dead in her Eagan townhome by her mother, Margi Lessman, Tuesday afternoon.
A criminal complaint states her throat was cut and a cloth was stuffed in her mouth; she was 25 years old and eight months pregnant.
Prosecutors have charged the baby’s father, Vern Mouelle, with second-degree murder with intent and second-degree murder of an unborn child. The Pioneer Press says he appeared in court, Thursday, where bail was set at $2 million without conditions.
The victim’s mother says her daughter was a “loving, kind, smart, and beautiful young woman who was very excited to be a mother.”
It’s unclear whether Mouelle has hired an attorney at this time.