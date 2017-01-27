Man Charged with Killing Pregnant Eagan Woman

by The Associated Press

Senicha Lessman

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) – A Brooklyn Park man is charged with killing the woman pregnant with his child.

Senicha Lessman was found dead in her Eagan townhome by her mother, Margi Lessman, Tuesday afternoon.

A criminal complaint states her throat was cut and a cloth was stuffed in her mouth; she was 25 years old and eight months pregnant.

Prosecutors have charged the baby’s father, Vern Mouelle, with second-degree murder with intent and second-degree murder of an unborn child. The Pioneer Press says he appeared in court, Thursday, where bail was set at $2 million without conditions.

The victim’s mother says her daughter was a “loving, kind, smart, and beautiful young woman who was very excited to be a mother.”

It’s unclear whether Mouelle has hired an attorney at this time.