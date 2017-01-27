New Duluth Officer Turns the Tables During Swearing-In Ceremony

Girlfriend gets a swearing in of her very own

by Site Staff

DULUTH, Minn. – Today, eight new officers joined the Duluth Police force.

The new officers and their families gathered for the swearing in ceremony at the Duluth Police Department.

Chris Beekmann, Beau Hughes, Dakota Juarez, Ben Kneeland, Chris Olson, Andrew Park, Luke Renier, and Manuel Matos all took their oaths today. Officer Manuel Matos did more than just take his oath into office, he surprised his girlfriend of two years, Stephanie, with a proposal.

As Matos’ girlfriends was called up for the badge pinning, she was introduced as his fiance, and that’s when he took the opportunity to get down on one knee.

She of course said yes!

A big congratulations and welcome to the eight new Duluth officers, and Matos and his, now, fiance.