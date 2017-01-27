Schroeder Raising Funds for Iditarod

Northland musher Nathan Schroeder needs to raise $5,000 to make it to his fourth Iditarod.

by Zach Richie

DULUTH, Minn. – Northland musher Nathan Schroeder is headed back to the Iditarod sled dog race in Alaska. Schroeder needs around $5,000 to make it to his fourth Iditarod.

Schroeder held a meet and greet fundraiser at Green Mill in Canal Park so he can make the journey a reality once again.

“You got to challenge yourself for the Iditarod. I kind of like that, see what you can do out there. You’re all on your own for ten days traveling 1,000 miles in the Alaska wilderness, it’s kind of exciting,” said Schroeder.

Schroeder will also run this weekend’s John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon. It’s a race that he has won five times.