Seventh Avenue East Shooting Update

Victim Most Likely Knew Shooter

by Matt Suoja

DULUTH, Minn.-New information has come out in the shooting that occurred yesterday afternoon at Seventh Avenue East and Fourth Street.

The Duluth Police told Fox 21 they believe 17-year-old male victim knew the person that shot him.

Originally the police responded to a local hospital who reported they had a shooting victim. Soon after officers established a crime scene at Seventh Avenue East and Fourth Street.

The victim has unknown injuries at this time and the police have not announced any arrests in the case.

The police do not believe the public’s safety is at risk as investigators continue to look into the case.