Veterans Going Ice Fishing

The Event Helps Veterans be a Part of a Commuity

by Lena Takada

DULUTH, Minn.-Veterans and vet supporters are going Ice fishing this Sunday for a program by Operation 23 to Zero.

Fishing will be held at Wild Rice Lake Reservoir and begins at 9 Am. There’s no registration, and anyone who wants can attend free of cost. Event Organizers believe many veterans miss the camaraderie and feeling of being part of something bigger than themselves that comes with being in the Military.

“When you’re doing an event like this, they are around veterans, and it’s a great opportunity for them to be themselves,” said Travis Birr, from Operation 23 to Zero.

Operation 23 to Zero also put out a new mobile app, Operation 23 to Zero, so veterans can get the help they need at their fingertips. The App is available both on I-tunes and Google Play.