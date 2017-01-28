Climbers Rock On! at UW-Superior

The Climbing Competition Drew 80 People

by Lena Takada

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The 13th Annual Rock On Indoor Climbing Competition brought climbers from all over Minnesota and Wisconsin to Superior.

The competition is organized by UW-Superior Campus Recreation Program, and is part of the Wisconsin Indoor Climbing Series, where climbers of all ages and skill levels compete. Around 80 people showed up to UWS today to climb their way to the top.

“It’s an activity that everyone can do and it’s a challenge for yourself, it’s more of an individual pushing yourself to the next level, and it’s not necessarily competing with others all the time, but competing with yourself to find that next level inside yourself,” said Nathan Field, the Director of Campus Recreation for UWS.

The event concluded with awards and raffle prizes.