Habitat for Humanity Puts Electricity in Superior Home

It's the First Habitat Home to be Built in Superior in 6 Years

by Lena Takada

SUPERIOR, Wis. – It’s been six years since the Western Lake Superior Habitat for Humanity built a Home in Superior.

The organization broke ground for the house on 1001 North 7th Street, back in September of last year. And the project has come a long way since then.

“We’re getting over the hill now as far as the most of the work that needs to be accomplished,” said Jonathan Fay, the Construction Manager for WLSHFH.

Saturday, Members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 242 wired the house for electricity.

“It’s a joint venture between our contractors and our union members, we had the contractors supply the vans tools that kind of stuff,” said Doanld Smith, the Business Manager of IBEW Local 242.

The house is being built for Theresa Dakota and her 3 grandchildren to live in, and is expected to be completed by June.

Habitat for Humanity Hopes this is just the beginning of many other Superior projects to come.