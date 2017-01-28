John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon Kicks Off with Opening Ceremony

Mushers Prepare for the Big Race

by Lena Takada

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon Opening Ceremony marked the beginning of this year’s race.

Dogs went through the vet checks, and mushers attended the mandatory meetings earlier today, to prepare for the big race. And tonight, mushers and their supporters attended the Opening Ceremony to get their bibs, and learn what order they will be racing in. Organizers say they are excited the day is finally here

“The Beargrease was on the brink of not existing anymore. Every time we get a room full like this, and we’re about to launch on the longest race in the lower 48, I think we’re pretty darn proud about it,” said Jason Rice, the Public Relations Director of the Race.

All the mushers gathered in one room to have dinner and discuss the details for tomorrow, and to hear about the culture and history that surrounds the historic race.

“33 years we’ve been doing this race and we do do a very good job of keeping the cultural aspect and remembering who this race is named after, being John Beargrease,” said Mike Keyport, John Beargrease’s Great Grandson.

The John Beargrease Sled dog marathon is organized and put on by volunteers each year.