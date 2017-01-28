MNSure Enrollment Extension

Minnesotans Have Until Feb. 8th to Buy Health Insurance

by Greg Chandler

ST. PAUL, Minn. – There’s good news for Minnesotans who need health insurance.

MNSure, the state–run insurance exchange announced a special one–week enrollment period.

This extension gives Minnesotans extra time to take advantage of a new law which provides relief from rising premiums.

The current enrollment now runs through February 8th, instead of January 31st. All state residents are eligible, but they have to buy coverage through the MNSure website.

Officials say since state lawmakers approved a premium relief bill so close to the enrollment deadline, Minnesotans needed a little more time to lower their bills by as much as 25 percent.