Trio Charged in Duluth Drug Bust

Suspects Were Arrested Wednesday

by Greg Chandler

DULUTH, Minn. – Three of the four people arrested in Wednesday’s drug bust in Duluth Were charged Friday.

37 year old Courtney Prude and 25 year old Antonio Johnson of Illinois, as well as 43 year old Joanne Smith of Duluth face felony drug charges.

The trio were arrested Wednesday in the 400 block of Mesaba Ave. after a police search turned up more than 100 grams of heroin, more than $3,800 in cash, as well as drug packaging and paraphernalia.

All three are still in the St. Louis County Jail with bail for Prude and Johnson set at $1,000,000, $75,000 for Smith.

Investigators say Wednesday’s raid was the fourth search of the same apartment in the last 15 months.