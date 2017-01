Armed Robbery Reported In West Duluth

by KQDS Staff

The Duluth Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Taco John’s in West Duluth.

The crime happened around 10:20 a.m. Sunday on the 4600 block of Grand Avenue.

The store’s manager told FOX 21 Sunday that a masked man barged in with a gun and a knife, demanded money out of the register and then took off.

Nobody was hurt, according to police.

Nobody was under arrest as of late Sunday.