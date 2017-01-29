Nikki’s Notebook: Education Secretary Nominee

Senator Al Franken Not Happy With President Trump's Choice

by KQDS Staff

The Senate Education Committee is set to vote on advancing President Trump’s Secretary of Education Nomination on Tuesday.

Some Minnesota lawmakers are speaking out ahead of the date in disappointment.

Minnesota Senator Al Franken, slamming the President’s Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos.

Franken says the billionaire school choice advocate lacks experience for the job, he says he has strong reservations about her understanding of several policy issues.

“She knows next to nothing about education,” said Sen. Franken. “She’s an extreme ideologue, she wants to defund public schools and send that money to religious schools, which is actually against the constitution of Minnesota.”

The Committee will vote Tuesday.