Duluth Police Investigate Third Shooting In One Week

Man, 25, Hospitalized With 'Unknown Injuries' In Sunday's Shooting

by Dan Hanger

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police are investigating a third shooting to occur in the city over the course of a week.

The shooting happened around 3:06 a.m. on the 2700 block of West 2nd Street.

According to investigators, a 25-year-old man was hospitalized with “unknown injuries.”

It is believed the victim and suspect were known to each other, according to police.

As for 4:30 p.m. Sunday, there was no official word on any arrests.

This shooting comes after a 17-year-old boy was shot near the area of 7th Avenue East and 4th Street this past Wednesday. As of Sunday evening, there was no official information on any arrests for this case. The victim is expected to recover, according to police.

Then, just days before on Saturday, Jan. 21, a 28-year-old man was shot in the stomach inside a liquor store on the corner of 1st Avenue East and 1st Street. 24-year-old Darius Handy is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon this case. The victim is expected to recover, according to police.

Meanwhile, Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken released the following statement on his Facebook page Sunday evening:

Early this morning we had the third shooting in 7 days and an armed robbery of a business, making it four gun crimes in a week. These statistics are an outlier and not the norm for Duluth. This will NOT be a continuing trend.

As chief, I am concerned about recent gun violence in our city. The shootings were not random, but targeted and all were senseless and unnecessary. Victims were injured, some seriously, and the suspects will likely serve prison time. Nobody wins when a gun is used for violence.

A gun and its ammunition are mechanical and fire almost every time with the pull of the trigger. Guns won’t override emotional responses or irrational thinking, or those bent on hate, reprisal or greed.

This is why we need to keep guns out of the hands of those who should never handle them.

We work every day to prevent gun crimes, collecting stolen guns or those possessed by felons. We partner with the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) to help hold into account those who use guns in the commission of crimes.

Duluth is still a very safe community but the recent gun violence must end. We have been and will continue to work in earnest to hold offenders accountable for recent crimes and will always tirelessly pursue gun crimes.

You can help us. Please keep all guns secured in a gun safe or locked up. Don’t keep guns in your cars and secure your homes. Many guns getting to the streets and used in criminal activity are stolen in vehicle prowls and burglaries.

If you have information on someone who has a gun illegally, you can report it anonymously by calling DPD at 218-730-5020.

Thank you!