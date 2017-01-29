Shooting Witness Talks About His Experience

Shawn Johnson Saw Last Night's Lincoln Park Shooting While Walking Home

by Andrew Kirov

DULUTH, Minn. – When Shawn Johnson walked home at about 3 a.m. Sunday morning, he found himself right in the middle of what became the latest violent crime in Duluth.

“Came across a large argument, about eight people and a bunch of ruckus, and I just kind of stopped to see what was going on,” says Shawn Johnson.

He says he’s seen street arguments before, but was not expecting a gun pulled out less than a block from where he stood.

“Everyone was urging him not to use it and that’s what everyone wanted not to happen.”

Johnson says the man holding the gun didn’t listen.

“He basically said, ‘I don’t really give a crap about the cops and I’m not scared about it and then just unloaded,” says Johnson. “Three gunshots right in my direction and I saw the flashes and I had to dive on the ground.”

As the group of people scattered, so did Shawn.

“I ran home instantly. I saw the guy that got hit and I saw him fall down and I thought about going back to the scene to see if I could get help but the most I could do was just go home.”

Shawn recently moved to Lincoln Park from Minneapolis, in part to escape the violence he saw in his community. He hopes that violence hasn’t followed him to Duluth.

“I love Lincoln Park and it is an awesome place and there are really good people here, but there have been a little bit more crimes that are keeping people inside their house and that’s not nice,” says Johnson.