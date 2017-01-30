Adventuring through Hartley Park by Candlelight

Coffee Conversation: Candlelight Ski, Skate & Snowshoe

by Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. – Winter is back in the Northland and Hartley Park is filling up with outdoor enthusiasts.

To celebrate the season, Hartley Nature Center is hosting their annual Candlelight Ski, Skate & Snowshoe event.

It’s being held on February 11 from 4-7 p.m.

There will be naturalist-led snowshoe hikes, cross-country skiing by candlelight, ice skating on Hartley Pond, dessert in the Yurt, fat tire bike demos with Day Tripper and Continental Ski & Bike and winter sport demos with Ski Hut.

In addition to the different activities, New Scenic Cafe will be providing a light dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Bent Paddle Brewing Company is scheduled to host a beer tasting.

The event is $10 for one person, $15 for a member household, and $30 for non-member household.

For more information call 218-724-6735, or head to hartleynature.org.

Hartley Nature Center is located at 3001 Woodland Ave., Duluth, MN 55803.