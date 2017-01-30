American Red Cross Holds Blood Drive at UMD

Winter Weather Causes Blood Shortage for American Red Cross

by Lena Takada

DULUTH, Minn.- The American Red Cross is having a blood shortage, after several rounds of severe winter weather in many parts of the country forced them to cancel blood drives.

Since December 1, around 300 blood drives across 27 states have been canceled because of weather, but hospital patients still need blood transfusions. So today, students and community members donated blood at a drive held at UMD.

“To save lives really, is the big goal. We’re here to help people, and I think it’s really great when people donate,” said Mackenzie Meire, the Collection Specialist 2 at the American Red Cross.

There will be another blood drive Tuesday at the Kirby Student Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.