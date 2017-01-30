Duluth Police Chief Addresses Spike In Gun Crimes

Six Gun-Related Crimes Were Reported Over Eight Days

by Lena Takada

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken announced at a news conference Monday that his department has arrested a suspect in Sunday’s shooting in Lincoln Park.

Tusken also addressed public safety concerns after the recent string of violent crimes involving guns.

Three shootings and three armed robberies happened within eight days, which prompted Chief Tusken and Mayor Emily Larson to address what they call a short uptick in gun violence — not a trend.

According to Chief Tusken, gun violence is actually down in Duluth from 129 cases in 2008 to 65 in 2016. He says the recent string of violence in eight days is unusual, but isn’t part of a continuing pattern, and he believes Duluth is still a safe city to live in.

“When somebody is shooting a gun, obviously other people may be in harms way. But these were targeted attacks. People who knew each other, and they were not random,” Chief Tusken told reporters Monday.

Chief Tusken also said police are doing a better job getting guns off the streets. In 2016, police confiscated 85 guns, compared to 42 in 2015.

Mayor Larson is among those focused on crime fighting efforts.

“We want the community to know we are tracking it, we are on it, this is a priority,” Larson said.

An armed robbery that occurred at the Grand Avenue Taco John’s in West Duluth on Sunday was also addressed, but no arrests have been made from that case.

The suspect arrested in connection with the shooting Sunday morning is a 27-year-old man. He is being held at the St. Louis County Jail to await formal charges.