Edna G. Tugboat May Sink into Lake Superior

Iconic Feature Could Sink in Two Years

by KQDS Staff

An iconic feature in Two Harbors is at risk of sinking into Lake Superior if the city doesn’t act on it sooner, rather than later.

The Edna G. Tugboat was built in 1896 and served the Two Harbors shipping industry for decades, it also served on the eastern seaboard during World War I.

The tugboat has been parked since the 1980’s, and has become a staple fixture in the Two Harbors community.

“It’s become an iconic part of the city,” said Miles Woodruff. “It’s on all our banners. It’s on the seal of the city. It’s just an important part of the heritage of Two Harbors.”

Over the years, wear and tear from ice and wind has deteriorated many parts of the boat.

Members of the Edna G. Commission say that the boat could sink if not removed and placed on land. The Two Harbors city council has put their support behind the project to save the vessel.

“We have to get our ducks in a row right now, see what we need to do, funding, engineering, all the different steps,” said Woodruff. “ We’re starting the process right now to see what we can do to get her out of the water.”

The Edna G. Commission estimates the boat has two years before the damage causes it to sink.