Giant Voices Giving Away $20,000 in Free Marketing Services

Local Northland Businesses can Apply for Prize

by Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re a small business looking to improve your marketing efforts, you’re in luck.

Giant Voices is giving away $20,000 worth of free marketing services.

Depending on the growth ambitions and needs of the winning business, marketing services will vary and may include:

  • Ambition planning
  • Brand development
  • marketing plan development
  • Advertising campaign development
  • Lead generation strategy development
  • Social media campaign development and management

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

  • In operation between one and five years
  • Annual revenue under $1 million
  • Headquartered in northeaster Minnesota or northwest Wisconsin (Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake and St. Louis Counties in Minnesota and Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland counties in Wisconsin)
  • Employ three or more people

To apply, head to giantvoices.com/getgiant.

