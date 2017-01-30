Giant Voices Giving Away $20,000 in Free Marketing Services

Local Northland Businesses can Apply for Prize

by Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re a small business looking to improve your marketing efforts, you’re in luck.

Giant Voices is giving away $20,000 worth of free marketing services.

Depending on the growth ambitions and needs of the winning business, marketing services will vary and may include:

Ambition planning

Brand development

marketing plan development

Advertising campaign development

Lead generation strategy development

Social media campaign development and management

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

In operation between one and five years

Annual revenue under $1 million

Headquartered in northeaster Minnesota or northwest Wisconsin (Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake and St. Louis Counties in Minnesota and Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland counties in Wisconsin)

Employ three or more people

To apply, head to giantvoices.com/getgiant.