Giant Voices Giving Away $20,000 in Free Marketing Services
Local Northland Businesses can Apply for Prize
DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re a small business looking to improve your marketing efforts, you’re in luck.
Giant Voices is giving away $20,000 worth of free marketing services.
Depending on the growth ambitions and needs of the winning business, marketing services will vary and may include:
- Ambition planning
- Brand development
- marketing plan development
- Advertising campaign development
- Lead generation strategy development
- Social media campaign development and management
Applicants must meet the following criteria:
- In operation between one and five years
- Annual revenue under $1 million
- Headquartered in northeaster Minnesota or northwest Wisconsin (Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake and St. Louis Counties in Minnesota and Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland counties in Wisconsin)
- Employ three or more people
To apply, head to giantvoices.com/getgiant.