Lucky’s 13 Pub Opens in Duluth

The Store Brought More Than 100 Jobs to Duluth

by Lena Takada

DULUTH, Minn. – Lucky’s 13 Pub opened in Duluth Monday.

Lucky’s is a growing restaurant that takes pride in their rustic feel and welcoming atmosphere. The Duluth location is Lucky’s 7th store, and with the opening of it, Lucky’s has brought more than 100 new jobs to Duluth.

“We thought Duluth was a really good market, because even though the town is 80, 90,000, whatever, there’s such a big area here with the range, everybody comes to the Miller Hill Mall to shop, so this is a great location for us,” said Ken Wilson, the General Manager at Lucky’s 13 Pub in Duluth.

Lucky’s is open 7 days a week, and serves breakfast on Saturday and Sunday.