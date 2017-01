Morgan Remembered On ‘Morgan Long Day’

by KQDS Staff

Duluth, Minn. – Family members and people in the community were honoring Morgan Long on Jan. 30 — a day that was proclaimed “Morgan Long Day” by former Duluth Mayor Don Ness.

Morgan died of a rare form of cancer late last year after a lifelong fight with the disease.

Morgan will be remembered for her sarcastic sense of humor and her ability to teach others how to live the fullest life possible — no matter the challenge one faces.

