New Moose Lake School Taking Shape

Progress Being Made on School Set to Open This Spring

by Andrew Kirov

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. – It was back in 2014 when voters in Moose Lake approved a nearly $35 million referendum to build a new school, and now construction on that is nearing completion.

“As you can tell from the sounds and commotion, we are under construction,” says Moose Lake Superintendent Bob Indihar.

Ground was broken last summer and now, in just a few months, the new Moose Lake School will open its doors.

“This is a beautiful building and it was a long time coming, but it’s finally here,” says Indihar.

The new building means a lot of welcome changes for the district. The current building is more than 80 years old and was heavily damaged in the 2012 flood.

“This new school will give us much more than we had in our old school with regards to safety, the environment, opportunities that our kids will have,” says Indihar.

But one thing that won’t change in Moose Lake is that Pre-K through 12th grade will remain in the same school building.

Faculty and staff look forward to the new facilities.

“We all feel really excited about the fact that we get to come in and kind of start fresh,” says English teacher Beth Sandstrom.

But they’re not the only ones.

“Students are definitely pumped. Every time we’ve talked about how we’ve gone on a tour or gotten to talk about the plans with architects, they always want to hear what’s going on,” says Sandstrom.

The new school is almost done and, when it opens, school officials hope the new building will be a resource for everyone in the Moose Lake area.

“It’ll be great to have a facility that people are really proud of and I think it’ll make a big difference in the community,” says Sandstrom.