Panel of Women Leaders Share Advice

Women in Leadership

by Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. – This week Northland women are getting together to lift one another up and share advice for a successful career.

Aim High Network is assembling a panel of achievers to discuss success.

The Women in Leadership event is Wednesday, February 1 at 11:30 a.m. at the Kitchi Gammi Club.

The panel will be sharing their experiences, philosophies, advice and tools for professional success.

Panelists will be:

Retired Col. Penny Dieryck, of the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s 148th Fighter Wing, the 2016 Minnesota Woman Veteran of the Year

Barbara Elliot, an Episcopal priest and a professor of bio-behavioral health and population sciences at the University of Minnesota Duluth

Lee Stuart, executive director of CHUM in Duluth

Mary Mathews, CEO of Mathews & Co. and a co-founder Aim High Network

Tickets cost $30 and are sold in advance only. For more information or to register, please go to aimhighnetwork.org.