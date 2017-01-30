School Expansion Referendum Proposed in Wrenshall

School Wants to Update and Expand Building Because of Increased Enrollment

by Andrew Kirov

WRENSHALL, Minn. – Last week, the Wrenshall School Board proposed a referendum to improve and expand their school building.

Wrenshall enrollment is up by about 30 students this year, which puts more demand on their facilities.

School officials say they are still open to all options moving forward, including a proposed consolidation with Cromwell schools, but an expansion needs to happen now.

“The higher number of students that are coming in, they’re coming at the elementary level and so we are bursting at the seams in our elementary grades,” says Wrenshall Superintendent Kim Belcastro.

Wrenshall residents will vote on the referendum on April 28th.