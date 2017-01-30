School Resource Police Officer May Be Added in Cloquet

Officer Would Increase Safety and Build Relationships Between Students and Law Enforcement

by Andrew Kirov

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet School District is planning to add a full time school resource police officer.

The resource officer would provide counseling and education to students, in addition to increased school security.

The Cloquet Superintendent says adding a resource officer will help students build relationships with police and is not in response to any issues with crime.

“The time is right so that we can improve the presence of law enforcement in our schools and we feel it’s going to improve the overall security of our students and buildings,” says Cloquet Superintendent Ken Scarbrough.

The Cloquet City Council will vote in February to approve the resource officer proposal.