Charter School Students Visit Star Lab

Interactive Program Teaches About Stars and Constellations from Native Perspective

by Greg Chandler

DULUTH, Minn. – Students at the Duluth Edison Charter School North Star Academy learned about stars and constellations from a Native perspective.

The Dakota and Ojibwe Language Immersion Program brought its Star Lab, an inflatible, portable planetarium designed to teach the kids how something as simple as looking up at the night sky played such an important role in Native American culture.

“There were no maps or calendars or GPS and that stuff, so they used the stars for all of that,” says Betty Jane Schaaf with the Dakota and Ojibwe Language Immersion Program. “Told them when to harvest, when to hunt, different things like that.”

Each class spent 30 minutes in the Star Lab. The lab visits the Raleigh Charter School Wednesday.