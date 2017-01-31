Cow Moose Rescued After Fall into Idaho Basement

by The Associated Press

1/2

2/2

KETCHUM, Idaho (AP) – Authorities say a female moose is safe after she fell through an unlatched window into the basement of an Idaho home.

The Idaho Mountain Express reports that the moose spent about three hours in the basement early Sunday morning.

Law enforcement officers and those form the Idaho Department of Fish and Game tried to get the cow moose upstairs beginning around 2:30 a.m. Eventually, she was tranquilized and carried upstairs.

Homeowner Julie Emerick says eight officers carried the approximately 600 pound animal upstairs. Emerick says the moose got up and ran off about 15 minutes later.

She says the basement room suffered little damage and called the moose “the most polite gracious beast.”