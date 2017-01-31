15 Duluth Schools Come Together To Help Parents

by Joey Norton

Duluth, Minn. – On this National School Choice Week, parents came together for a fair in Duluth Tuesday to celebrate options that can best fit the needs of their children.

“Being a parent myself, when I was looking for a kindergarten option, there really wasn’t one place to go to get all the information,” said Kim Nordin, of Spirit Of The Lake Community School.

The fair included 15 schools in Duluth, which educators feel is an opportunity paretns get a new perspective on education.

“Some of them I didn’t even know about or knew very little about, so being able to come here talk to the different representatives and taking home some pamphlets discussing it a little bit more,” said parent Peter Toftey

Tofety believes this type of exposure makes him more confident in his daughter’s future education.

“I think as she gets older we definitely want to do public school, but there are a lot of really good options as well. Exploring, learning, trying to understand what’s out there just makes us a more well-informed school consumer,” Tofety said.

For schools, fairs are a great time to show what your school has to offer.

“Coming to these things, I can come feeling really proud of who we are as a school and to celebrate the cool things we have done in terms of developing the whole child and making sure that were meeting the needs of every student,” said Tammy Rackliffe, director of Edison Charter School.