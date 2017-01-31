Lake Superior Zoo Needs Volunteers

Positions are Available in a Number of Departments

by Greg Chandler

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Superior Zoo needs help for the upcoming season.

The zoo is looking for volunteers to help out in the barnyard, teach guests about the animals, even some gardening. These positions are filled entirely by volunteers, and no experience is necessary.

“We will do all the training they need, we just ask that they really like animals a lot,” says Melanie Michaels, the Lake Superior Zoo’s Volunteer Manager. “It also helps if they like kids and talking to visitors as well, or if they’re gardeners, having a passion for gardening.”

Anyone interested can apply on the Zoo’s website by March 1st. There’s also an information session planned for February 9th at 5:00 p.m.