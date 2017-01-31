Marshall Opens Wellness Center

The new center gives students a larger space to achieve their wellness goals.

by Zach Richie

A new wellness center has opened up at Marshall School. The center takes over a spot on the mezzanine that wasn’t used a whole lot, but now students have a space to run, lift weights, and achieve fitness goals.

Renovations also included a fitness and movement studio for yoga classes and the school’s dance teams.

“When it first started to unfold and we would bring students up there, they were just so thrilled and if you come here any day after school, the place is jamming and kids are working out and having a good time,” said Marshall chief financial officer Beth Tessier.

The two spaces cost around $70,000 and were paid through the school’s fund-a-need auction and by a donation from Essentia Health.