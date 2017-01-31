Soudan Underground Mine Hoping Bonding Bill Passes

The mine is set to receive $3 million to repair sections of the mine's shaft and remove other debris.

by Zach Richie

According to the Minnesota DNR, a popular Northland tourist attaction is need of an upgrade so it can last for future generations.

Minnesota’s oldest mine, the Soudan Underground mine, is hoping to get money from Governor Dayton’s bonding proposal.

Visitors can tour the mine and see firsthand how mining formed the backbone for the region’s economy. The hoist tells a Minnesota story.

“This is definitely living history,” said Dawn Voges, assistant park manager.

The site of Minnesota’s first mine is on pace to receive $3 million if Governor Dayton’s bonding bill passes.

“This is the birthplace of mining in Minnesota. We’re just needing those dollars to move forward with the project,” said Voges.

The mine needs the money to repair sections of the mine’s shaft and remove old corrugated steel and perform other debris cleanup.

“The corrugated steel has been rusting out and so there are areas of the corrugated steel that have holes that have been degraded and you can only fix those things so many times before it gets into more of an issue.

Portions that need repair are nearly eighty years old.

“This is a project that we feel is in extreme need,” said Voges.

Funds are needed to keep the hoist and pages of this story turning for future generations.

“When you think of the heritage and the culture that this brought into Minnesota and what it’s left behind us, it really is a vital part of what makes us the Iron Range,” said Voges.

35,000 visitors visit the mine each and every year. It has also been a host to researchers and a lab in the past. The project was also on last year’s bonding bill that legislators failed to pass.