Tower Project to Start Construction This Spring

The Project Has Been in the Works for Decades

by Lena Takada

TOWER, Minn.- The city of Tower is preparing for some big things this spring.

The Vermilion Harbor Development Site plan has been in the works for around a decade, but city officials say they’re ready to start construction this spring. The project will be quite the facelift for Tower, and will include town homes, a restaurant, and a hotel.

“Up untill now it’s been underneath the ground or paperwork, or permit work that you can’t see or touch, but this year you’ll actually see buildings and infrastructure,” said Linda Keith, the City Clerk and Treasurer of the City of Tower.

The goal of the project is to encourage people to move and stay in Tower by offering affordable housing.