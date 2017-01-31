UMD Responds to Trump’s Travel Ban

University is Home to Students from Affected Countries

by Greg Chandler

DULUTH, Minn. – Last Friday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order which banned refugees from entering the country for 120 days and immigrants from seven muslim majority countires for three months.

While many support the executive order, it also sparked protests both in this country and across the globe.

At first “Green Card” holders questioned whether they would be able to get back in to the country from overseas.

The University of Minnesota Duluth has several international students from countries affected by the travel ban, and according to officials, many have expressed concerns.

“We have students concerned about the hate that this has initiated,” says Susana Pelayo-Woodward, UMD’s director of Diversity and Inclusion. “People sometimes are ignorant and don’t know that we are good people. Many of them here just want to have an education like any of us, like you and I.”

UMD Chancellor Lendley Black released a statement supporting the school’s international students. That entire statement can be found here.