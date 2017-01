United Healthcare Adding 100 Jobs

Applications Can be Submitted by May 1

by Matt Suoja

DULUTH, Minn. – Good news in the local job market.

United Healthcare is hiring 100 people for its Duluth office. Positions include customer service and enrollment representatives.

United Healthcare told Fox 21 that they are seeing a growth in customers across the country for their health insurance plans.

Applications can be submitted on their website between now and May 1.