18th Annual Blackwoods Blizzard Tour Wants to Raise $1 Million

The tour raises money to help find a cure to ALS.

by Zach Richie

PROCTOR, Minn. – The 18th annual Blackwoods Blizzard Tour wants to raise $1 million for the Minnesota/North Dakota/South Dakota Chapter of the ALS Association. Like their motto, they will never surrender until they reach their goal.

For former Twin Terry Steinbach, the annual Blackwoods Blizzard Tour can bring a lot of memories.”It’s just seeing old friends,” said Steinbach.

He has been a part of all eighteen tours since it started with just a few riders. “Personally I couldn’t be prouder of being a part of this event,” said Steinbach.

Steinbach lost his dad to the disease and joins others in the fight no matter what the conditions. “There have been years where we haven’t rode and you think everybody is going to ask for a refund and we’re just going to bail, but everybody still comes,” said Steinbach.

Now 225 riders will hit the trails this year for fun, but more importantly to a finish line to the disease.

“This is a unique event and I can tell you that other ALS chapters across the country cannot get their brains wrapped around 225 amazing riders on snowmobiles,” said chapter executive director Jen Hjelle.

The riders will leave from Proctor and head towards Lake Vermillion and then head to Two Harbors and back for the three day event.

“What it means for us is that we can provide really critical programming to people living with ALS in this area,” said Hjelle.

They ride to end the disease and a $1 million goal. “It’s a whole different level for them of what it means to be here,” said Hjelle.

Whether it’s remembering days on the diamond or on the snowmobile trail, Steinbach and the other riders hope for a day they can say they left ALS in the dust.

“Everybody comes together with the idea of the fundraiser to get money into ALS and figure out a cure for this disease,” said Steinbach.

Riders wrap up the fundraiser at Cirrus Aircraft on Saturday for a welcome home celebration dinner. To date, the fundraiser has raised $7.7 million to combat the disease.