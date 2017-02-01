American Birkebeiner Around the Corner

Thousands of Skiers From Around the World to Come to Wisconsin

by Lena Takada

DULUTH, Minn. – Thousands of skiers from around the world will be in Cable and Hayward the end of this month, to race in North America’s longest cross country ski race, the Birkie. The festivities start on February 23rd, and the actual race takes place February 25th.

“It is really one of the shining moment for the communities. And it takes a village and another village and city and a township and another village to pull this off,” said Nancy Knudsen the Director of Marketing for the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation.

It takes more than 2,000 volunteers to make the race happen.