Minnesota Health Officials Investigating Student’s Death

by The Associated Press

Adam Ellingson

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Department of Health is investigating what caused the unexpected death of a college student.

State officials are concerned Monday’s death of Minnesota State University, Mankato student Adam Ellingson may have been linked to bacterial meningitis.

The Associated Press reports that State Health Department Doug Schultz said their investigation isn’t done yet, and they still haven’t ruled out other illnesses.

There have been no confirmed cases of bacterial meningitis in Blue Earth County, where the 20-year-old Ellingson attended college.

Bacterial meningitis can cause swelling of the membranes covering the brain and spinal cord.

Ellingosn was a 2015 graduate of Rochester Lourdes High School, where he played baseball and football.