Mother of 3 Killed in Head-On Crash in Central Minnesota

by The Associated Press

FOLEY, Minn. (AP) – Authorities suspect a 29-year-old man from Milaca had been drinking when his SUV crashed into another vehicle, killing the mother of three children.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Highway 23 in Foley.

The patrol says 35-year-old Lindsay Cardinal of Foreston was going east when a westbound GMC Yukon crossed the center line and struck her Cheverolet Tahoe head-on.

Cardinal was killed. Her three children were in her SUV, and two of them suffered non-critical injuries while the third was not hurt. All four were wearing seat belts.

WJON-AM reports the other driver had alcohol in his system at the time of the crash. He and his passenger were taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale with life-threatening injuries.