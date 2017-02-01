St. Paul Babysitter Charged in 5-Month-Old Boy’s Death

by The Associated Press

Tyanna Graham | Ramsey County

ST. PAUL (AP) – A St. Paul woman has been charged in the death of a baby left in her care.

The Pioneer Press reports 19-year-old Tyanna Jabree Graham was charged Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court with unintentional second-degree murder in the death of the 5-month-old boy she was baby-sitting.

Doctors at a local hospital determined the infant suffered a severe brain injury. The county medical examiner’s office said the traumatic head injuries due to “physical assault” caused bleeding in his brain. The boy also had a cut on his lip and bruises and bleeding on his left lung.

Court documents say Graham gave conflicted accounts when interviewed by police.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi says the infant’s death was an “absolutely preventable” tragedy.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Graham has an attorney to speak on her behalf.