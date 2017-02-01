United Healthcare to Hire 100 Workers

New Positions Available in Customer Service, Medicaid Enrollment

by Greg Chandler

DULUTH, Minn. – There are new details on those 100 new jobs at United Healthcare in Duluth.

Most of the available jobs are customer service positions, working with subscribers over the phone. The rest are in Medicaid enrollment, working with people from across the country.

If you’re a veteran looking for work, good news; United Healthcare wants you!

“We’ve got a goal of hiring 100,000 veterans over time and it’s one of the things we do look at, when we look at applications,” said John Miklausich with United Healthcare.

If you’re interested, you can apply on United Healthcare’s website.