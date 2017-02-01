Walker to Unveil Rural Schools Funding Plan

The proposal is part of his 2017 budget plan

by The Associated Press

MADISON (AP) – Governor Scott Walker is set to announce a plan that he says will “dramatically” help rural Wisconsin schools.

Walker has three planned stops on Wednesday, in Wauzeka, Hilbert, and Crandon, to unveil a proposal that will be part of his state budget. The budget is set to be released next week.

Walker is expected to target sparsity aid for rural schools, transportation aid, expanding broadband internet access, administrative efficiency, and initiatives to “improve the teacher pipeline.”

Rural schools have been advocating for years for more money to address teacher shortages, declining enrollment, increasing transportation costs and to make investments in technology, such as high-speed internet costs.

Public schools, including those in rural parts of the state, have been pushing for more money and an increase in revenue limits to keep the funding in the classroom.