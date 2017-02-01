Wis. Attorney General Renews Rebate Agreement for Opiate Antidote

$6 rebate given for each syringe purchased by public entities in Wisconsin

by Melissa Lentz

Gretchen Ertl/Reuters/Landov

MADISON – Attorney General Brad Schimel announced today, that he has renewed the State’s agreement with Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, which established a rebate program for the heroin and prescription painkiller antidote naloxone.

Naloxone is often branded as Narcan, and can be administered as a nasal spray or injection. It works within minutes to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

“When an individual has overdosed on prescription painkillers or heroin, we only have a few minutes to intervene and save that person’s life,” said Schimel.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has agreed to continue providing a $6 rebate for each syringe purchased by public entities in Wisconsin from now until February 1, 2018.