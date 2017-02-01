Woodland Hills Academy Looks to Move to Former Rockridge Elementary

Officials say their current space is in need of repairs and a move would be more cost effective.

by Zach Richie

DULUTH, Minn. –

Rockridge Elementary in Duluth closed back in 2011, but young minds could start learning in its classrooms once again.

Woodland Hills Academy would like to move into the former Rock Ridge space. The Academy is currently located in the former Cobb Elementary school. According to Woodland officials, their current site needs nearly $3 million in repairs.

Duluth Public Schools provides educational support through their teachers for Woodland’s programs. Woodland proposed a rent increase to the Duluth school district that would help pay for some of the deferred maintenance costs at the Cobb location.

Woodland Hills leaders believe it’s more cost effective to move to a different space like the former Rockridge location.

“It’s an old tired building (the Cobb site) and it’s not the kind of environment that you want to be working with when you’re working with kids who’ve already received all kinds of messages from society that they are less important than any other kids. We want them to be in an environment that tells them they are important,” said Woodland Hills Academy CEO Jeff Bradt.

Woodland Hills has owned the former Cobb school for over twenty years and has been leasing it to the district. If approved by the school board, the Academy could move into the Rockridge location as soon as this fall.