Bugs in Your Hair? No Fear, Lice Lounge is Here!

It's a Business That Specializes in Treating Lice

by Lena Takada

DULUTH, Minn.- If your kids bring home some insects that get you ripping your hair out, a new business in town might be able to help you out.

The Lice Lounge specializes in Head Lice Treatment and Prevention. The lounge has a location in White Bear Lake, but after having so many clients travel from the Northland to get treatment, the company decided to create a location in Duluth. So now Northlanders have a place that will remove lice, and the stigma surrounding having lice, from people’s heads.

“The Stigma is what’s really hard for a lot of people to get over. And it doesn’t need to exist at all. Just because it’s not a hygiene issue,” said Jessica Fleming, a Co-Owner of The Lice Lounge. “The lice don’t care where you live, how much money you make, who your friends are, they just want a cozy head to be on.”

The Lice Lounge partners with local schools by donating 10 percent of treatment costs back to schools that refer customers. The funds are used to provide free services to families in need.