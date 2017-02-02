Remains Found in Hermantown House Fire

An 87-year-old woman was the homeowner

by Site Staff

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Early this morning, Hermantown Fire and Police responded to a structure fire in the 5300 block of Arrowhead Road.

When first responders arrived, they found a single family dwelling fully engulfed in flames. Officers noted two vehicles in a detached garage and upon making contact with a relative of the homeowner, it was suspected that the residence may have been occupied at the time of the fire.

On scene, they began to extinguish the flames and personnel began the strenuous task of searching the remains of the structure and immediate surroundings for the resident. The home was known to be occupied by an 87-year-old Hermantown woman.

A St. Louis County Rescue Squad K-9 unit was called in to assist in the search and rescue of finding human remains.

After an extensive search of the debris, evidence of human remains were found. The Medical Examiner’s office was contacted and responded to the scene to confirm the find. Family members were on scene and were notified of the findings.

It is apparent at this time that the rmains found may be that of the homeowner, but DNA testing will be done to confirm the identification of the victim.

As of this time, the cause of the fire is unknown and the investigation continues.