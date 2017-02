Fire Destroys House in Hermantown

Authorities Still Searching for Female Homeowner of the House

by Lena Takada

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- Hermantown fire fighters are continually searching the wreckage of a house in that community which was destroyed by fire at about 3 a.m. This morning.

They are currently looking for the female homeowner at the scene, according to authorities.

The home was at the 5300 block of west arrowhead road which is close to the old Hermantown middle school.