Human Trafficking Numbers Up Across Nation

24% Increase in Reported Trafficking Cases

by Lena Takada

DULUTH, Minn.- Cases of reported human trafficking increase each year. While Human Trafficking is a critical problem Nationally and Globally, some experts say the rise in numbers could partly be because of an increase in awareness surrounding the issue.

More survivors than ever reached out to the National Human Trafficking Hotline and other resources in 2016. There was a 24% increase of people who called the hotline for help compared to 2015.

“When it comes to numbers, sometimes it’s really hard to say accurately how many people are being victimized here in Duluth or statewide, but from our own experience last year, we served around 200 youth who are at risk of being sexually exploited, or are disclosed sexually exploited youth,” said Shunu Shrestha, the Trafficking Program Coordinator for PAVSA in Duluth.

And while no race, gender, or age is safe from human trafficking, Shrestha says victims are predominantly girls and women of color.

“When you look at the different ethnic groups, Native American women and girls, African American Women and Girls, Asian American Women and Girls are more at risk than the mainstream culture.”

Shresta Says a combination of factors like poverty, racism, sexism, and a culture that breeds male entitlement promote human trafficking.

Experts say the main way to stop Human and Sex trafficking is to raise awareness on the issue and make sure organizations like PAVSA that help survivors, are known and accessible.

if you need help, or want to report a tip, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or send a text to Polaris at “BeFree” (233733).