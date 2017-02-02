Local Grocery Stores Gearing Up for Super Sunday

Super One and Other Stores Have Options for Your Super Bowl Party

by Greg Chandler

DULUTH, Minn. – Super Bowl 51 is only a couple days away, which leaves you with plenty of time, if you’re still planning your big game party.

Super One stores across the Northland are cooking up plenty of eats for Super Sunday. Meatballs and chicken wings are popular choices, but there are plenty of other options available.

“We’re doing party trays, grab and go trays, that’s meat and cheese, they’re already made up,” said Lynda Johnson, Deli Manager at The Plaza Super One in Duluth. “On our hot bar we’re going to do football food; nachos, tacos, this people like to eat when they’re watching the game.”

Super one can take special deli orders right up until Sunday morning. Other stores may need more time, so make sure you get your orders in as early as possible.

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons square off Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. FOX 21’s pregame coverage starts at 10:00 a.m. with kickoff set for a little after 5:30 p.m.