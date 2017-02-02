Minnesota Attorney General Joins Immigration Lawsuit

by The Associated Press

ST. PAUL (AP) – Minnesota’s attorney general has joined a lawsuit over President Donald Trump’s recent immigration order.

The lawsuit alleges the order is unconstitutional and should not be enforced. Lori Swanson’s office announced Wednesday night, that the state will join the complaint filed by tthe attorney general in teh state of Washington.

The lawsuit seeks an expedited hearing within 14 days.

The White House says Trump’s immigration ban aims to make the country safer.

Massachusetts, Virginia, and New York have also joined the lawsuit. Democratic state attorney generals have been coordinating legal action over immigration, environmental protections, health care, and other major issues since Trump was elected.